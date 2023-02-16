‘Mature’ Norris ready for more responsibility at McLaren

Following Daniel Ricciardo’s departure, Norris, 23, finds himself as the elder statesman at McLaren as he heads into his fifth campaign with the team.

The Briton has a new teammate in 21-year-old Oscar Piastri, who is set to embark on his rookie F1 season.

And Norris is aware the team will be leaning on his experience to push development as they seek to claw back fourth spot in the F1 constructors’ championship from Alpine.

“I think I definitely have more responsibility to uphold this season, simply because I am the one with a bit more experience with F1 but also with McLaren as a team,” Norris said at the launch of McLaren’s MCL60 challenger.

“I can use that a lot more than what Oscar would be able to do and therefore my responsibility is to use that to our advantage and be the guy that can use that more for improving it into the future.

“Of course, Oscar has got to be able to bring a different perspective. He’s worked with a different team - that’s not something I’ve done before. He can bring a different side but I am the one that is able to bring things that worked, things that didn’t in previous years and be the driver that upholds that to the team and also pushes the team.

“I guess I am the one that feels a bit more at home at the minute, being so long in the team and I can use that to the advantage of pushing people, pushing people that work here, the aerodynamics, the designers.

“I probably feel more happier to go up to them and ask them questions and lean on them, push them than maybe what Oscar does.

“Maybe I am wrong but I think that just comes with time, getting to know people, experience of being with the team. That side of it, you know.

“Getting the truth out of people, pushing them, getting them to find their limit, whatever area that is within the team. That’s a little bit my job and role within the team rather than just to give general feedback about the car and just drive.

“I have more responsibility back here to lead the team and push them on.”

New McLaren team principal Andrea Stella praised Norris maturity and has no doubts he is ready to step up as team leader.

“I think maturity is an element that is progressing very rapidly with Lando,” Stella explained.

“I think he’s always been quite mature in a way, which I think is also one of the reasons why he rapidly progressed to being one of the best drivers on the grid, capitalising on his natural talent.

“But now, I think maturity is coming more in relation to what is the role of a driver, not only when driving the car, but also interacting with the management of a Formula 1 race team, interacting with the team, motivating the team, helping setting off the vision that I mentioned before.

“So, this improvement is much broader, and in order to be able to do that, I think you have to be mature, you have to have the qualities that you develop being part of the team.

“And I have to say Lando being part of McLaren has been a journey of development for the team and a journey of development for Lando as a driver and as a person.”