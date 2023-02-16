Revealed: Drive To Survive episode titles - hints at the key themes?

The Drive To Survive season 5 release date has got F1 fans anticipating which moments from 2022 were captured, and now we might have an answer!

Below are the CONFIRMED episode titles with our best guess as to what each episode will focus on…

Could Max Verstappen become the greatest F1 driver of all time? Video of Could Max Verstappen become the greatest F1 driver of all time?

1) “The New Dawn”

Accompanied by a picture of Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc smiling and embracing team principal Mattia Binotto. The first episode suggests that it could be a look at Ferrari’s promising start to 2022 when Leclerc burst out of the gates - but will it show the problems too?

2) “Bounce back”

A glum-looking Toto Wolff accompanies this episode. And, judging by the word “bounce” in the title, it’s safe to guess that this episode will focus on Mercedes’ terrible trouble with porpoising.

3) “Like Father, Like Son”

Mick Schumacher in his Haas overalls is featured alongside this title. The son of legendary Michael Schumacher was repeatedly criticised by his team principal, Guenther Steiner, for the frequency of his crashes and was eventually dumped from the team. Will this episode unveil private Schumacher-Steiner conversations?

It's a new dawn for F1: Drive To Survive.



Season 5. 24 Feb. Only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/TmIWLHA0hh — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) February 16, 2023

4) “Matter of Principal”

The Ferrari car is photographed alongside this title. We think it’s likely an episode focusing on Mattia Binotto’s struggles as Ferrari team principal amid the strategy errors that cost Leclerc…

5) “Hot Seat”

Sergio Perez is pictured alongside this title. Will this episode focus on his victorious F1 Monaco Grand Prix performance? Later in the year, it emerged that Monaco was the source of a row with teammate Max Verstappen…

6) “Pardon My French”

Fernando Alonso appears like he’s the star of this episode, and it must be focused on his switch from Alpine to Aston Martin, immediately after Sebastian Vettel’s retirement. Please, oh please, capture the footage of those private negotiations…

7) “Nice Guys Finish Last”

Daniel Ricciardo and his beaming smile accompany this title. Clearly, a look at how the popular Aussie came under increasing pressure at McLaren which culminated in him losing his F1 seat.

8) “Alpha Male”

Pierre Gasly and Guanyu Zhou, the AlphaTauri teammates, feature here. We expect to see background scenes from Zhou’s crash at Silverstone, which Netflix’s latest promo indicate. Maybe we’ll see Gasly’s earliest movements towards joining Alpine, too.

9) “Over The Limit”

An angry-looking Christian Horner can only mean that this episode is focused on the F1 cost cap saga, where Red Bull broke the budget. Surely the Netflix cameras were inside Horner’s extraordinary press conference…

10) “End of the Road”

Lewis Hamilton is pictures alongside this title. It hints at focusing on the worst statistical season of Hamilton’s career, where he failed to win a race for the first time. The latest promo shows footage of a forlorn-looking Hamilton.