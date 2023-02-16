It's a new dawn for F1: Drive To Survive.



Season 5. 24 Feb. Only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/TmIWLHA0hh — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) February 16, 2023

The Drive To Survive season 5 release date has been confirmed and F1 fans are eagerly anticipating which behind-the-scenes clips have been captured.

“When you need to be aggressive, you need to be aggressive,” says Verstappen in the trailer, ahead of his first appearance in the series after skipping the first four seasons.

“When you need to be smooth, you need to be smooth. When I’m in the car I will never give up.”

Red Bull boss Christian Horner added: “The higher you rise, the sharper the knives. The best way to become unpopular is to win.”

The trailer hints that Drive To Survive will touch on the 2022 F1 Miami Grand Prix, Hamilton’s struggles in a career-worst season, Guanyu Zhou’s crash at Silverstone and Daniel Ricciardo’s axing at McLaren.