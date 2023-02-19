Hamilton’s current contract expires at the end of 2023, leading to an enormous amount of speculation about his future.

Unlike previously, it seems clear that Hamilton will remain with Mercedes beyond 2023 as he looks to prolong his incredible career in F1.

Hamilton is statistically F1’s greatest ever driver with seven world titles, over 100 race wins and pole positions.

However, last season was a poor year by Hamilton’s high standards as Mercedes struggled to produce a race-winning car.

He slumped to sixth in the drivers’ standings, failing to win a single race in 2022.

Despite a tough year, Hamilton’s motivation remains high as he looks to win an eighth title.

"Right now, I'm just trying to live in the moment," Hamilton told Sky Sports. "I'm trying to just be happy. I'm trying to just enjoy my my job. I'm trying to elevate myself, spiritually, mentally and physically, to be the best driver and to really try and reach my full potential always.

"I love working with the team. This has been my life for such a long time. I feel currently fit enough and deserving of my position. So I'm going to continue to go... for a bit!

"Of course our goal is to win a world championship, but it's like the championship we're trying to win. I'm not thinking about an eighth. I'm thinking about a world championship like it's our first. So that's how I'm approaching it and I believe I've got the right team in order to do that. I'd be so proud if I could do that for this team again."