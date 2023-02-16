Hamilton: Mercedes have nothing to prove for new F1 contract

Mercedes are looking to get back to winning ways this season after enduring a disappointing 2022 campaign with their flawed W13 car and slipping behind Red Bull and Ferrari to third place in the F1 constructors’ championship.

Hamilton failed to win a race during a season for the first time in his career as he recorded his worst-ever position in the driver standings after finishing sixth, 35 points adrift of teammate George Russell.

2023 Mercedes W14: Can they challenge for the title? Video of 2023 Mercedes W14: Can they challenge for the title?

The seven-time world champion is out of contract at the end of the year but is expected to extend his stint at Mercedes, with Toto Wolff revealing the pair have had a “first chat” about a new deal.

"I am planning to stay a little bit longer,” Hamilton said.

"I don't feel like I need [the team] to prove [anything] to me," Hamilton said. "We have proved time and time again over the years that we have strength in depth.

“We still have all these incredibly talented individuals within the team. You don't lose that ability.

"We are continuing to try and improve our processes, we are containing to try and be smarter in how we approach things and with our communication.

“I think there is the best harmony in the team I have seen in all these years, and we have a real fresh group of engineers in the team.

“It is an exciting time for the team and I don't plan on being anywhere else.”

Asked if he still has the same level of passion and excitement for F1, Hamilton replied: “Yes, definitely, definitely.

“I wouldn’t say that has been the case every single season, but as I’ve had this great break, I can’t remember when was the last time I felt this excited about getting in the car to even test.

“I’ve already done two test days, which I never do - tyre tests at that - so I’m excited, I feel really, really invigorated, ready to work with the team.

“It has been great to see how focused everybody is. I’ve actually seen the car in the wind tunnel in December, and then, as I said, this week is the most exciting week when you see all the pieces come together.

“It looks streamlined, you can see it’s an evolution. When you have a meeting and 40/50 engineers take you through what they’ve done, why they’ve done it and what we’re hoping to get from that, it’s just like Christmas and you’re waiting to get your present.

“Physically I feel great, I’m very much focused on trying to raise the bar in that area, but it’s going to be a challenge. But that’s what I live for.”