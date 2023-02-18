Hamilton’s current deal with Mercedes runs out at the end of this season, although the 38-year-old is expected to remain in F1 beyond 2023.

Hamilton is about to embark on his 11th season with Mercedes, with the combination resulting in six drivers’ and eight constructors’ titles.

However, 2022 was a dry year for Hamilton, failing to register a single win or pole position in the entire season.

Wolff has insisted that Hamilton remains more motivated than ever before to succeed.

Speaking to Sky Sports following the launch of Mercedes new car - the W14 - Wolff expects negotiations with Hamilton to be seamless and all that is required is a changing the details.

“Our talks have always been going OK. I think we’ve done it three times now [negotiated contracts].

“We are changing a sentence, or a word, or a number here and there."

Wolff joked: "He wouldn’t want a zero less!"

He continued: "All is going to be good. I don’t think this is about closure for him. An eighth title would be wonderful because he deserves it, and only he and Michael Schumacher have seven.

“It’s more about doing what he loves, what he does best. If we provide him with a good car, there is nothing between him and an eighth title.”

Hamilton will be in action when F1 pre-season testing gets underway next week in Bahrain.