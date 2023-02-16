FIRST LOOK: Alpine become final F1 team to reveal 2023 car

The French outfit keep their usual blue livery, with pink continuing to feature due to their BWT sponsorship.

However, in similar fashion to 2022, Alpine will sport their BWT pink livery for the opening three races in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Australia.

Alpine complete a busy week of F1 car launches, becoming the fifth team to show off their 2023 challenger in the past four days.

Esteban Ocon remains with the team for the fourth consecutive season, while Pierre Gasly makes the switch from AlphaTauri as Fernando Alonso’s replacement.

Alpine enjoyed a strong 2022, finishing fourth in the constructors’ championship.

The battle for P4 did go down to the final race as poor reliability allowed McLaren to remain within touching distance.

Given that they are a works team, Alpine will be under pressure to close the sizable deficit to Red Bull, Ferrari and McLaren ahead.

Alpine already completed a shakedown of the A523 at Silverstone on Monday morning, with Gasly getting his first taste of the new car.

The Frenchman described the test as a “very good feeling”, while Alpine reported that it went ahead “without any issues”.