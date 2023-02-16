Lewis Hamilton shows off revised helmet design for 2023

Hamilton took to social media to show off his stunning new lid for the upcoming campaign which gets underway on March 5 in Bahrain.

It comes after Mercedes officially revealed the W14 - their new car for 2023 - as they look to retun to championship winning ways.

Hamilton will be hoping for a more fruitful year after going through 2022 without a single pole position or race victory.

He remains level with Michael Schumacher on seven titles apiece, with the possibility of moving clear on eight in 2023.