Lewis Hamilton shows off revised helmet design for 2023

Lewis Hamilton shows off revised helmet design for F1 2023
Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has revealed his new helmet design for F1 2023.
2023 HELMET pic.twitter.com/9s3CSgwYgE— Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) February 16, 2023
Hamilton took to social media to show off his stunning new lid for the upcoming campaign which gets underway on March 5 in Bahrain.
It comes after Mercedes officially revealed the W14 - their new car for 2023 - as they look to retun to championship winning ways.
Hamilton will be hoping for a more fruitful year after going through 2022 without a single pole position or race victory.
He remains level with Michael Schumacher on seven titles apiece, with the possibility of moving clear on eight in 2023.