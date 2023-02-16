Lewis Hamilton shows off revised helmet design for 2023

Lewis Hamilton shows off revised helmet design for F1 2023

16 Feb 2023
Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has revealed his new helmet design for F1 2023.

Hamilton took to social media to show off his stunning new lid for the upcoming campaign which gets underway on March 5 in Bahrain.

It comes after Mercedes officially revealed the W14 - their new car for 2023 - as they look to retun to championship winning ways.

Hamilton will be hoping for a more fruitful year after going through 2022 without a single pole position or race victory.

He remains level with Michael Schumacher on seven titles apiece, with the possibility of moving clear on eight in 2023.

 