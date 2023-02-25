The Aston Martin driver has been forced to skip pre-season testing at Sakhir after sustaining a wrist injury in a ‘minor’ cycling accident while training for the new campaign.

Aston Martin have not revealed the severity of Stroll’s injury and are unwilling to comment beyond confirming they are monitoring his progress on a day-by-day basis.

How Drive to Survive changed Formula 1 Video of How Drive to Survive changed Formula 1

Stroll’s continued absence has sparked speculation he may have to miss the first race of the season on March 5.

The Canadian has visited MotoGP traumatology specialist Dr Xavier Mir, according to F1 presenter and journalist Will Buxton.

“The team are being very quiet about it,” Buxton said on F1TV.

"As we understand it, he has been to see Dr. Mir in Spain, who is one of if not the pre-eminent hand, wrist and arms specialists in the world.

"He’s the man who all the MotoGP riders go to when they have all those horrible injuries and are back on the bike in three days.”

Buxton said Stroll will also try out Aston Martin's simulator this weekend.

“Always, when a team closes ranks and doesn’t give information, it leads to rumours and talk. We still don’t know what the exact situation with Lance Stroll is," he continued.

“Although the team need to confirm or deny, Lance has seen him and will be in the simulator this weekend to see whether or not the wrists have the strength to allow him to come back.”

Drugovich gets more running

Stroll was replaced by Aston Martin reserve Felipe Drugovich on the opening morning of the test and returned to action on the final day.

Ex-Renault F1 driver Jolyon Palmer believes the extra running is a sign Aston Martin are prepping the F2 champion for a potential grand prix debut in Bahrain.

"The fact that he’s back in, I think that they’re prepping him up right now,” Palmer told Sky Sports.

"This morning will be better for him to get a feel and I do feel like they’re prepping him for next week.”

Drugovich was third-quickest in the morning session, before handing over to Fernando Alonso to complete Aston Martin’s testing programme.

Could Vettel return?

During Sky Sports’ coverage of the final day of testing, commentator David Croft revealed he heard a rumour that Sebastian Vettel may have been in contact with Aston Martin to offer his services.

However, according to his brother Fabian, Vettel is currently on a camping trip with his family.

If Vettel were to replace Stroll, it would mark a sensational return to F1 just one race after the four-time world champion retired from the sport.

It would also see him team up with fellow multiple world champion and former title rival Alonso.