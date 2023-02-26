Felipe Drugovich, their reserve driver, will drive at the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix if Lance Stroll remains unavailable.

Stroll is injured with a wrist problem and missed preseason testing in Bahrain, when it emerged that the retired Vettel was a surprise option to replace him.

Red Bull look incredibly FAST this season | F1 2023 Video of Red Bull look incredibly FAST this season | F1 2023

Four-time champion Vettel retired at the end of 2022 but had offered himself to Aston Martin, who he drove for last year, as a replacement for Stroll, Sky had reported.

Mike Krack, the Aston Martin boss, refused to rule out the possibility.

But on Sunday they clarified: “The team will continue to give Lance every chance to race, pending recovery from his injury. Should he not be fit to compete, then Felipe will drive the AMR23 alongside Fernando Alonso.”