Hamilton gets unexpected ally amid F1 retirement suggestions

Ahead of the 2023 season, ex-F1 world champions Jenson Button and Damon Hill both suggested Hamilton will not want to continue if Mercedes are uncompetitive for a second year in a row.

The seven-time world champion - whose current contract expires at the end of 2023 - hit back at Button and Hill for “creating rumours without facts”, adding: “you would have thought that they would both know me by now”.

Hamilton has now received backing from former Mercedes teammate Rosberg, who dismissed talk of his old title rival quitting.

“Well I think everyone including Lewis himself wants to see him right at the front fighting Max Verstappen for race wins,” Rosberg, who beat Hamilton to the 2016 world title, told Sky.

“Of course, that’s clear, but nevertheless I think for him it looks to be the case that he’s relishing the challenge to bring Mercedes back to the front once more and to get that eighth title because it’s still possible.

“I don’t see him thinking about retirement at the moment. He’s full on focused, big push and wanting to make the most out of the season.”

Speaking on Thursday, Hamilton insisted he is committed to Mercedes beyond this year even if the team have a “difficult” 2023 season.

"Having a difficult year, like we had last year, I'm still here," he said. "Whether or not we have a difficult year [this year]... I'll still be here.

"I'm a fighter, and we fight as a team. I love the challenge of finding solutions and I still believe I'm able to put the car in places that perhaps others are not able to, and I love that challenge.

"Of course I wish to be starting the season with a great car, but it's the journey I think that really counts.

"There is no hold-up with our contract. I've always been very, very relaxed and don't feel like I need to get it done right this second.

"I have a great relationship with Toto [Wolff] and Mercedes and we fully support each other. I'm really excited about the future together and the work we're doing on and off the track.

"We'll get there unless something catastrophic happens... maybe me and Toto get into the ring!"

But Hamilton was left despondent after a disappointing start to the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix as he admitted Mercedes are a “long way off” fighting at the front.