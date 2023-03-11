Red Bull pile problems onto Mercedes: “New car won’t be competitive from start”

After a poor start to F1 2023, Mercedes are reportedly looking at new car concepts to turn their season around.

At the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix, Mercedes saw their cars finish fifth and seventh, while Red Bull took a dominant 1-2 finish.

Why Mercedes car concept needs to CHANGE Video of Why Mercedes car concept needs to CHANGE

With Red Bull enjoying such an advantage over the rest of the field, which they can add to during the season with upgrades, Marko doesn’t see Mercedes being able to mount a title bid.

“The world championship title is out of reach for Mercedes,” Marko is quoted by Sky Germany.

“Mercedes does not have one problem with its concept for the new season, but several. The solution did not come over the winter.

“You can't design two or three cars. If a completely new car comes now, it will be difficult from the financial limits. And the new car will not be competitive from the beginning, that has to be further developed. They lack the three test days and the racing experience."

Looking at Red Bull’s rivals from last year, Ferrari, also struggled in Bahrain.

An engine problem forced Charles Leclerc out of the race on Lap 40, while Carlos Sainz struggled to finish fourth.

Marko was critical of his Italian rivals.

"On a single lap they are there, they will certainly take away the pole position from us one time or another,” he added. “But there is actually no progress.

“All these euphoric voices that make us world champions [is] completely exaggerated. Bahrain, the scene of the first race, is a special track in terms of tyre wear.

“The race there was good for us. But that doesn't mean that the rest of the races will be the same."