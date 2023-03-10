Which F1 driver's onboard stream was most-watched by fans?
These are the most-watched onboard streams from the season-opening F1 Bahrain Grand Prix...
- Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
- Max Verstappen, Red Bull
- Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
- George Russell, Mercedes
- Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
- Lando Norris, McLaren
- Sergio Perez, Red Bull
- Carlos Sainz, Ferrari
- Oscar Piastri, McLaren
- Esteban Ocon, Alpine
An incredible new innovation for F1 fans, the onboard stream is available for every driver on the grid. You can listen to every word of their team radio messages during Practice, Qualifying and every race.
You just need a Sky Sports subscription in the UK, and to log into the Sky Sports app.
Hamilton was the most-watched driver by fans in the first race of 2023.
You might have heard his tetchy message to Mercedes mechanics during a pitstop on the Saturday ahead of the grand prix...
If you were watching Fernando Alonso, you would have seen his contact with Lance Stroll, his team radio message about the clash, and his overtakes of Hamilton and Carlos Sainz.