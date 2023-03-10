‘Emergency meeting’ at Mercedes? F1 technical director given “ultimatum”

Mercedes kicked off F1 2023 in disappointing fashion with Lewis Hamilton finishing fifth at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix, over 50 seconds behind dominant race winner Max Verstappen.

Their disappointing turn of pace in Bahrain led to rare criticism from Hamilton, and team boss Toto Wolff, who hinted that Mercedes might be forced to change their car concept.

Why Mercedes car concept needs to CHANGE Video of Why Mercedes car concept needs to CHANGE

According to a report from Formu1a.uno, Mercedes called a meeting to discuss their plight as they look to turn their season around.

Elliott - who oversaw the development of the W14 - is under pressure following Hamilton’s public criticism, with the seven-time world champion set for another season unable to challenge for regular grand prix victories.

While the W14 isn’t porpoising, like its predecessor was, it simply lacks overall downforce relative to Red Bull’s blistering RB19.

Mercedes have already confirmed they plan to make “visible” changes to their car in the coming races.

Trackside engineering chief Andrew Shovlin revealed that if Mercedes want to make major changes to their car, stating they can’t happen “overnight”.

It comes after Hamilton’s comments after the Bahrain GP where he said that Mercedes didn’t listen to his feedback about last year's car.

“Last year, I told them the issues that are with the car," he said. "I've driven so many cars in my life, so I know what a car needs, I know what a car doesn't need.

“And I think it's really about accountability, it's about owning up and saying yeah, you know what, we didn't listen to you, it's not where it needs to be and we've got to work.”