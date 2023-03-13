That is the bold claim made by Jo Ramirez, a former long-serving McLaren coordinator who worked with the legendary Brazilian.

Senna is regarded as one of F1’s greatest-ever drivers, having won three world championships, 41 grand prix, and claimed 65 pole positions before his tragic death in 1994.

Ramirez says Verstappen, who is looking to become just the fifth F1 driver to win three consecutive world titles this year, reminds him of a present-day Senna.

“The guy is very good,” Ramirez told Spanish publication AS.

“He has taken the role of Ayrton Senna in modern F1 and with what car, that team and Adrian Newey is almost unstoppable.

“Checo [Perez] is very good too but lacks Max’s killer instinct.”

After beating Lewis Hamilton to the drivers’ crown in the controversial 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Verstappen breezed to his second world championship by winning a record 15 of last season’s 22 races.

And the Dutchman made the perfect start to his 2023 title defence with a peerless drive to a dominant victory at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix.

Asked if he considers the Red Bull-Verstappen combination to be unbeatable, Ramirez replied: “Completely. If they don’t suffer technical setbacks or accidents, yes.

“They are in another galaxy and now a circuit arrives in which they are going to fly.

“Their supremacy is going to leave us speechless. They are very fast in fast curves and will be far superior to the rest.

“In addition, the fight between Max and Checo will benefit them even more to continue improving.”