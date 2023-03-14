Ferrari’s race director has expressed his intention to leave the Italian outfit amid “discontent” towards Vigna’s “cumbersome” management approach, according to Formu1a.uno.

The Italian publication reports that Mekies has already received offers from Alpine, F1 owners Liberty Media and governing body the FIA, who the Frenchman previously worked for.

Mekies would prefer to report directly to new Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur rather than Vigna, who has taken on more responsibility following Mattia Binotto’s exit.

Vasseur, meanwhile, is keen to retain Mekies, whose contractual situation would complicate any potential departure.

Ferrari appears to be in a state of major unrest at the start of F1 2023 amid several high-profile changes within the team, such as the departures of personnel including head of vehicle concept David Sanchez.

Sanchez walked away from Ferrari due to a “climate of uncertainty and fear” created by Vigna, it has been reported.

Other departures could follow, with Inaki Rueda said to be mulling an exit after being demoted as head of strategy over the winter.

As well as battling apparent internal discontent, Ferrari’s management are also facing on-track headaches following a disappointing start to the new campaign.

Ferrari’s performance in the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix was underwhelming as they were blown away by Red Bull.

There are also concerns surrounding the reliability of the SF-23 after Charles Leclerc suffered an engine failure.