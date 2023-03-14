Cristiano Ronaldo must reportedly attend the F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix as part of his mega-money contract
Cristiano Ronaldo’s football contract stipulates that he must attend this weekend’s F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, according to reports.
Ronaldo left Manchester United to join Al Nassr in January, another major coup for Saudi Arabia’s involvement in sport.
He is paid £173m per year but his contract says that he must go to F1’s return to Jeddah, according to The Sun, so he will be “requested to attend”.
Al Nassr have previously denied that Ronaldo has a clause in his contract saying he must become an ambassador for Saudi Arabia’s 2030 World Cup bid after his playing career is over.
Ronaldo previously attended the 2019 F1 Monaco Grand Prix where he posed alongside Lewis Hamilton.
Two years ago, he visited the Ferrari HQ at Maranello and met Charles Leclerc.