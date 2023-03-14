Black smoke filled the air last season during practice after a fuel depot near the circuit in Jeddah was intentionally struck.

F1 drivers were in a four-hour meeting where race organisers assured them of their safety and convinced them to race - and discussions took place in the following months about this weekend’s return to Jeddah, The Sun reports.

The issue of safety in Saudi Arabia was discussed last year in Austria and Singapore.

These talks were “well received” by the drivers, the report states.

This time, tensions are calmer between Saudi Arabia and Yemen, whose Houthis group took responsibility for last year’s missile strike.

Security in Jeddah is “upscaled” this week, the report claims.

Guards, security sweeps and CCTV have all been increased for F1’s return.

Social issues will also be addressed this week. Boys and girls will both be on the grid, the report says, while the grandstands will not be segregated by gender.