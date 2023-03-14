Reports of London GP in Docklands dismissed by F1 

The Times reported a new £250m redevelopment proposal would turn the Docklands area of East London into a 5.9km circuit similar to Montreal’s Circuit Gilles Villeneueve.

The plan devised by the LDN Collective and DAR claimed that a 22-corner track would be ready to host a grand prix by 2026 and had interest from F1.

According to reports, the circuit would incorporate floating grandstands and be serviced by four DLR stations, while the first floor of the ExCel Centre - which already hosts a round of the Formula E championship - would be used as the pit lane.

Despite plans being drawn up, Crash.net understands there are currently no discussions taking place between F1 and the LDN Collective and DAR.

An F1 spokesperson has since categorically denied the latest noise concerning a potential race in London.

"There are no plans for a Docklands Grand Prix,” the spokesperson said. “We have a long-standing relationship with Silverstone.”

Talk of a London Grand Prix has been the subject of rumour and speculation for several years but a race in the UK’s capital still appears improbable.

Silverstone, the current home of the British Grand Prix, has a contract to run the event until at least the end of 2024.