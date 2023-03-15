Following his engine failure at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix, Ferrari have been forced to fit fresh control electronics and energy store components onto Leclerc’s car.

Can Red Bull win every race this season? Video of Can Red Bull win every race this season?

The changes have triggered an automatic 10-place grid drop for the second race of the season in Jeddah and put Leclerc on the back foot heading into the weekend.

Each driver is permitted just two energy stores for the entire season and Leclerc had already used up half of his allocation when Ferrari opted to replace power unit components ahead of the Bahrain GP.

Leclerc retired from third place in the race due to an engine issue.

The Monegasque trails Red Bull’s Max Verstappen by 25 points after his DNF and already appears to have a mountain to climb if he is to win the 2023 world title.

Reliability was one of the key priorities for new team principal Fred Vasseur to fix over the winter but it seems like Ferrari have so far been unable to shake-off the gremlins that plagued their 2022 campaign.

“We never expected to have something like this because it’s the first time that we have had it and we haven’t faced the same issue at all during the six or seven thousand kilometres that we did with the engine last week, with the three teams [Ferrari, Alfa Romeo and Haas], and… with the dyno,” Vasseur said after the Bahrain GP.

“We had an issue on the engine and we have to investigate to understand what exactly has happened. It’s not the engine itself, but it’s an accessory. I would say that it’s a shame but it’s the real picture of the situation… it is what it is.”