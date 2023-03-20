He was on the podium, then he wasn’t, and then he was - it was a dramatic end to the day for Alonso and Aston Martin at F1’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

The Spaniard finished third on-track but was handed a 10-second penalty shortly after the podium ceremony after the stewards deemed that the initial penalty he received on the opening lap wasn’t served correctly.

Hours passed and news emerged that Aston Martin had won their appeal, giving Alonso his third-place back.

It was a milestone result for the Spaniard - his 100th top three finish in F1.

Who are the six drivers with 100 podium finishes?

6) Fernando Alonso - 100

Remarkably, at the end of the 2014 Hungarian Grand Prix - his last top three finish until 2021 - Alonso was third in the all-time list on 97 podiums.

Compare that to Sebastian Vettel with 64 podiums and Lewis Hamilton with 63 - a lot has changed in the subsequent nine years.

5) Kimi Raikkonen - 103

The 2007 world champion finished on the podium on 103 during his career with McLaren, Ferrari and Lotus.

4) Alain Prost - 106

The legendary Frenchman is fourth in the all-time list for podium finishes with 106.

3) Sebastian Vettel - 122

Vettel was a frequent visitor to the F1 podium, with his final one at the 2021 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

2) Michael Schumacher - 155

Seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher scored 155 podiums in his iconic career.

1) Lewis Hamilton - 191

Hamilton has 191 podiums to his name - 142 of them were scored with Mercedes.

Max Verstappen will no doubt join this list, perhaps by the end of F1 2023.

The Dutchman is currently on 80.