Verstappen is the heavy favourite to take his third drivers’ title in F1 2023, with the Dutchman winning 15 of the last 21 races.

He sits one-point clear of Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez in the standings after the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Red Bull’s recent dominance comes after a sustained period of success for Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes.

Before that, Vettel and Red Bull won four consecutive titles, while Michael Schumacher won five in a row in the early 2000s.

Massa - who raced in F1 between 2002 and 2017 - thinks F1 is in the ‘Verstappen era’.

“Max has become world champion in the past two years,” he told Bild.

“I don't see any reason why he can't go for the hat-trick. Much more. Max can also win four, five or six titles in a row.

“Max makes no mistakes and Red Bull works perfectly.”

Massa likened Verstappen to a “robot”, stating that his two title triumphs in 2021 and 2022 “have made him even better”.

"At the moment, yes. Max makes no mistakes, he drives like a robot. He is extremely mature for his age,” he added. “The two titles have made him even better."

"He is now a lot more relaxed and less stubborn. Next year the title race can however look different if Mercedes regain their old form. That is the charm of Formula 1. After 2026, the cards will also be shuffled again."