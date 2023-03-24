Verstappen is an avid sim racer, regularly competing on iRacing for Team Redline.

Just 24 hours after F1’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Verstappen was in action in the IMSA iRacing Series, driving a virtual Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020.

Verstappen proved to be unstoppable, winning 10 races in a row.

During his winning streak, Verstappen beat Team Redline teammate Alex Palou - who is McLaren’s reserve driver alongside his IndyCar commitments.

Verstappen could add to his virtual winning cabinet during the iRacing 12 Hours of Sebring.

The two-time F1 world champion has often spoken about the importance of sim racing and how it aids his real life performances.

"It keeps me ready to go, because I'm spending a lot of time also then on the setup. I'm not racing a F1 car on the simulator, but it's like GT cars, so it's also a different technique of driving,”Verstappen said.

“I just keep testing myself, and especially these sim drivers... they're so quick!

“It's very interesting to see them drive because they have no real experience of a car but, somehow, when you look at how they're braking, how they're controlling, it is how it should be.”