Horner responds to Perez comments: ‘Red Bull always ran two cars’

Speaking on Thursday ahead of this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix, Perez said he felt the full support of Red Bull in his aspirations to beat teammate Max Verstappen to the title and suggested the team had moved away from being a one-car operation.

“Certainly when I came to the team, things were very different. Basically, they were just going racing with two cars because they had to,” the Mexican said.

Horner said he was surprised by Perez’s remarks, adding: “that’s the first I’ve heard him saying that.

“We always have run two cars since we entered the sport in 2005. We always want to have the best two drivers we can in the car.”

Horner continued: “As a team we’ve always strived to give both drivers the best opportunity and the best equipment we can. Then it’s down to what they do on-track.

“That’s whether it’s Max and Checo or Daniel and Max or Daniel and Seb or Mark and Seb or you can go back to David Coulthard and Mark Webber.

“That’s the way we’ve always rolled and it’s down to what they do on the circuit at the end of the day that counts.”

Horner stressed he sees “no reason why” Perez and Verstappen’s relationship should get frosty as their intra-team title battle hots up.

It comes after there appeared to be some tension between the pair following late confusion surrounding the fastest lap in Saudi Arabia, which was ultimately snatched by Verstappen.

“They’re both competitive animals and they’re both racing drivers at the end of the day,” Horner said. “They know the rules of engagement in terms of, it’s team first.

“Particularly at this time of the year, when we know we don’t have the development capability other teams have in terms of wind tunnel time as the season goes on.

“So for us it’s hugely important to bag as many points as we can, get as many into the championships as we can early on, because we know the others are going to come back at us in the second half of the year.”

Perez sits just one point behind Verstappen after the opening two rounds following his victory last time out in Jeddah.

“It’s great to see Checo doing a great job now,” Horner said.

“In ’21 he came into the car off the back of the Covid season and at the end of a set of regulations and he struggled with that car. Last year he was definitely more at home in the car and two of our 17 victories he achieved.

“He’s got out of the blocks well again this year but we’re only two races into the season and there’s an awful long way to go.”