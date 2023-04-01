“I’d love that” - Alonso open to reuniting with Hamilton as F1 teammates

Alonso and Hamilton infamously spent one season together at McLaren, with the latter ultimately coming out on top on countback - both drivers scored 109 points but Hamilton had more wins.

Despite there being respect between the pair, Alonso hasn’t been afraid to voice his criticism of Hamilton.

As reported in the Spanish press, Alonso said that Hamilton had a “short memory” following the seven-time world champion’s comments about the superiority of the Red Bull.

He also appeared to take a swipe at Hamilton for his recent form relative to Mercedes teammate George Russell.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Alonso said: “It would be nice to end our careers together. I’d love that.”

The Spaniard reflected on his 2007 campaign alongside Hamilton, conceding that it was a “difficult season” as McLaren let the title slip.

“We had a difficult season,” Alonso added. “But we respected what the other was doing on track and still do. We each consider the other to be a talented driver and one of the toughest competitors we have ever met.

“The situation that season was not well-managed by our bosses. We were young. We were immature. We were many of the things we are not now, and we needed help from the management that we didn’t get.

“I couldn’t continue with McLaren. It was a team with eyes totally one side of the garage. As Ron (Dennis, team principal) said after the penultimate race in China, “Our race isn’t with Massa, it is with Fernando”. When your team says that, you cannot continue. But you learn in a career.”