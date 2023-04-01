Verstappen’s “won’t be around for too long” warning if F1 plays with format

Since 2021, the FIA have played around with the format by introducing sprint races.

For F1 2023, the number of sprint races has doubled from three to six, while there has been intense speculation during the Australian Grand Prix weekend that a second qualifying session could be added.

One complaint of the existing sprint format is the FP2 session that takes place on the Saturday morning because it is ultimately meaningless, while many teams admit drivers are unable to take maximum risks in the sprint because it directly impacts the main grand prix.

F1 are reportedly considering adding a second qualifying session specifically to decide the grid for the sprint.

This new idea could be implemented for Baku, with the specifics of the qualifying format still unknown.

Friday’s qualifying will decide the grid for the main event two days later, keeping with its traditional Q1, Q2, Q3 format.

The second session could be a one-shot qualifying event, with all drivers given one lap to set their best times.

However, Verstappen doesn’t seem too keen on the idea.

Speaking after second practice on Friday, he told Portuguese channel Sport TV: “I’m happy with just the main race. I think that’s way better for the excitement.

“I naturally, of course, hope that there won’t be too many changes otherwise I won’t be around for too long."

Verstappen’s current Red Bull deal runs out at the end of 2028.