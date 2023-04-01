Could the Australian Grand Prix become a night race?

F1 currently has five races that take place under the lights - Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Las Vegas and Abu Dhabi - with Australia potentially next in line.

The pandemic aside, Melbourne has been ever-present on the F1 calendar having made his debut back in 1996.

It recently signed a new deal, keeping it on the schedule until 2037.

Bahrain - most notably - moved to a night race in 2014 after 10 years of running in daytime - a change that benefitted the event significantly.

Australian GP boss Andrew Westacott believes they should be “open-minded” about the idea.

“[For] the [Australian Grand Prix] Corporation, the preference is in the [race happening in] sunshine,” he told Sky.

“But what I would also say is, as you evolve the one thing that Victoria does well is innovate in major events.

“You’ve got to look at the 15-year horizon now and that’s why the Victorian government saw that this was important to secure – you can actually do things into the future.”

F1 boss Stefano Domenicali confirmed the idea has been discussed already.

“We discussed about it, why not?” Domenicali told The Australian Financial Review.

“It’s a matter of investment …. but it could be attractive, that’s why when you plan [ahead] for so long, you can really think what is the best to create new products.”