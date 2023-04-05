Hamilton: ‘I don’t like driving not great cars… but I love the challenge’

Hamilton scored his first podium of the year at the Australian Grand Prix, finishing second behind reigning world champion Max Verstappen.

The Mercedes driver hasn’t won a race since the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, with hopes of a record-breaking eighth title a distant possibility.

Mercedes have made progress since the first race in Bahrain, however, Red Bull continue to have a dominant lead over the rest of the field.

In an interview with Fox Sports, Hamilton insisted he’s still “ready to win a world championship” in F1.

“I don’t like driving not great cars,” Hamilton said while laughing. “I don’t like driving a car that’s not the car that we weren’t meant to have but I love that challenge of ‘OK, what can I do with it?

“Wins are not possible right so what is the maximum we can get? “Can we be a little cheeky and if fifth is the best we can get, can we get a fourth or a third?

“Just make sure we are consistent and fit and ready so when the car does all of a sudden switch on and it is the car you dreamed of having, you’re ready.

“I am ready to win a world championship. I have prepared the best way I can this year - the best I have ever prepared - and if the car comes correct tomorrow I will be ready to fight for the world championship but unfortunately that's not the case.

“I am working with everyone here and back at the factory to get there.”

Hamilton sits fourth in the 2023 F1 drivers’ championship after three rounds, sitting behind Verstappen, Sergio Perez and Fernando Alonso.