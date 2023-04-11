But ESPN’s Miguel Gonzalez then backtracked by apologising to the Red Bull driver for his reaction.

“Thanks to @SChecoPerez for ignoring and turning your back on my son when you were leaving the restaurant,” the journalist sarcastically tweeted.

"Incredulous, I approached you to ask if you could take a picture with him and you declined, saying that you came with your family.

“This time the tears you provoked were not from emotion. The child waited for them to finish and leave so as not to be impertinent.

“What a pity it bothers you when a child asks you for a photo, although you have every right to deny it @SChecoPerez.

“By the way, the garbage on the table is collected. Education is also taught and learned as a family."

But a day later he tweeted: “Today I have to offer a sincere apology to @SChecoPerez… I insist that he is within his rights. My reaction was wrong. Sincere apology."

Perez is 15 points behind teammate Max Verstappen in the F1 standings ahead of the F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix from April 28.