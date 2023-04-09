The Ferrari driver posted on social media: “Hey everyone.

“For the past few months, my home address has somehow become public, leading to people gathering beneath my apartment, ringing my doorbell, and asking for pictures and autographs.

“While I’m always happy to be there for you and I truly appreciate your support, please respect my privacy and refrain from coming to my house.

“I’ll make sure to stop for everyone when you see me on the streets or at the track, but I won’t be coming downstairs if you visit my home.

“Your support, both in person and on social media, means the world to me, but there is a boundary that should not be crossed.

“Happy Easter, everyone.”

It has been a bad start to 2023 for Leclerc.

His hopes of challenging for the F1 championship have been reduced to simply finishing a race, after only three rounds and two DNFs.

He was also forced to deny that he demanded a meeting at Maranello with Ferrari president John Elkann to thrash out the team’s problems.

But, in slightly better news for Leclerc, four arrests have been made after he was robbed of his luxury watch.