Lewis Hamilton’s F1 film reportedly picks Brad Pitt’s co-star after intense driving test
Damson Idris has landed the coveted spot alongside Brad Pitt in Lewis Hamilton’s upcoming F1 film, according to Deadline.
Auditioning actors were put through an “intense driving test”, the report states, to prove their worth.
Director Joseph Kosinski put actors in real fighter jets for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ and “hopes” to do the same with this F1 movie.
Hamilton has a role as a producer for the untitled movie which stars superstar Pitt as an ageing driver who attempts one last shot at glory.
Apple purchased rights to show the movie for $130 million-$140 million, the report says.
Idris, the actor chosen for a major part alongside Pitt, is best-known for a role in ‘Snowfall’.
Hamilton has previously said: “I want to make the movie, in terms of like having diversity and representation, I want it to be as Formula 1 should be in the future - or should be now, but will be in the future.
“I want to see female mechanics. We would love to see a female driver. We haven't gotten to that point just yet. But why not?
“Right now, we’ve still got the script. We’ve gone through quite a few different iterations of it.
“We're still waiting for a new rewrite, and that's the whole process. But I was doing that throughout Christmas.
“It's exciting. I'm excited to get the next end of the script. I was talking to Brad last night about the characters that we have coming.”