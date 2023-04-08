Auditioning actors were put through an “intense driving test”, the report states, to prove their worth.

Director Joseph Kosinski put actors in real fighter jets for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ and “hopes” to do the same with this F1 movie.

Hamilton has a role as a producer for the untitled movie which stars superstar Pitt as an ageing driver who attempts one last shot at glory.

Apple purchased rights to show the movie for $130 million-$140 million, the report says.

Idris, the actor chosen for a major part alongside Pitt, is best-known for a role in ‘Snowfall’.

Hamilton has previously said: “I want to make the movie, in terms of like having diversity and representation, I want it to be as Formula 1 should be in the future - or should be now, but will be in the future.

“I want to see female mechanics. We would love to see a female driver. We haven't gotten to that point just yet. But why not?

“Right now, we’ve still got the script. We’ve gone through quite a few different iterations of it.

“We're still waiting for a new rewrite, and that's the whole process. But I was doing that throughout Christmas.

“It's exciting. I'm excited to get the next end of the script. I was talking to Brad last night about the characters that we have coming.”