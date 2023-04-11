Schumacher, the son of seven-time world champion Michael, was dropped by Haas at the end of last season following a disappointing campaign that was overshadowed by three major crashes.

As well as suffering huge accidents in Saudi Arabia and Monaco, Schumacher also crashed in wet conditions during first practice at the Japanese Grand Prix.

In his forthcoming book titled ‘Surviving to Drive’, which will be released later this year, Steiner revealed that the Suzuka crash alone cost the team $700,000 (£563,000).

“It happened on the foking in-lap,” Steiner says in an extract of his book that has been published in The Sunday Times.

“On the in-lap! Sure, it was very wet out there on the track, but nobody else managed to write-off a car while they were driving back to the pits.

“We lose a car after five minutes and now have to build another. I cannot have a driver who I am not confident can take a car around safely on a slow lap. It’s just foking ridiculous. How many people could we employ with $700,000?”

Having opted to part ways with Schumacher, Haas signed F1 veteran Nico Hulkenberg to partner Kevin Magnussen for 2023.

The decision to sign Hulkenberg has already paid off for the American team, with the German racking up six of the seven points scored by Haas across the opening three races.

Meanwhile, Schumacher is spending this year as back-up for Lewis Hamilton and George Russell in his new role as Mercedes’ reserve driver.