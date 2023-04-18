Grid penalty looms for Russell? Mercedes engine destroyed by fire

After briefly leading the Melbourne race, Russell was forced to retire on Lap 18 when he stopped on track with a power unit issue after his Mercedes engine began spitting flames.

Crashgate: Why is Massa trying to claim back the 2008 F1 title? Video of Crashgate: Why is Massa trying to claim back the 2008 F1 title?

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff suggested that the problem was related to a cylinder but stressed the team would need to conduct a thorough analysis to determine what had caused the race-ending issue.

It has now emerged that Mercedes have concluded that the V6 internal combustion engine - as well as other components such as the turbocharger and MGU-H - are beyond repair, according to German publication Auto Motor und Sport.

AMuS report that a piece of debris became lodged in the cylinder and caused the fire while Russell was running in fourth.

The report adds that Mercedes are yet to determine whether other components, such as the battery and power electronics, can be saved.

It is expected that a new engine will be fitted into Russell’s car for the upcoming Azerbaijan Grand Prix at the end of the month. The change will see Russell move onto his second V6 engine of the season.

With drivers limited to just three power units per season, Russell is now extremely likely to serve a grid penalty at some point this year.

Doubts over Mercedes’ engine reliability were already raised at the season-opener in Bahrain when customer team McLaren encountered a pneumatic problem on Lando Norris’ car, resulting in him moving onto his second V6 at the second round in Saudi Arabia.