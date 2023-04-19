Hamilton demanded “accountability” and claimed his advice was not listened to within Mercedes, although he later admitted it “wasn’t the best choice of words”.

The seven-time F1 champion went winless for the first time in his career last season and has watched Red Bull win all three grands prix of 2023 so far.

Jordan, the founder and owner of F1 team Jordan Grand Prix, told the Daily Express about Hamilton’s words: “As a team owner you wouldn't have liked it.

“However, if I was a driver and I heard the team owner saying that ‘I think the engineers have let us down and they have missed something here, and they have missed something there’.

“I’m critical of Toto and I'm critical of the team. With the power and might and the knowledge and the backing they've had, Mercedes should be at least competitive to give us, the paying punters, a really good fight.

“I don't want to go and see a grand prix who’s going to come third to the Red Bulls.

“At the moment unfortunately that’s what’s happening.

“I think Toto needs to rally his troops, he needs to gain total and absolute confidence of all parties, including Lewis.

“Lewis would not have said that if there hadn’t been that feeling openly within the team.

“Can I criticise Lewis for saying what he said? I wouldn't have liked it but there had to be a reason for it.

“I'd first want to find out what was the reason and was it valid? Was it justifiable? And take it from there.

“There’s been no repercussions to it so I’d have to say Lewis had every right to say what he said.”

Mercedes admitted they required a new concept to their struggling W14 even before the first race of the year.

They were then surprisingly outperformed by Aston Martin, the customer team who use a Mercedes engine.

Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez of Red Bull have won every race, though, although Hamilton did manage P2 in Australia last time out.

Aged 38 and with his long-term future still unconfirmed, his hopes of an all-time record eighth championship appear to be over already for this season.