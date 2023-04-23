The 'genius' who has taken ex-F1 team boss Jordan by surprise

After three seasons starring in uncompetitive Williams machinery, Russell was promoted to Mercedes where he became Lewis Hamilton’s new teammate, having replaced Valtteri Bottas.

Russell claimed Mercedes’ only victory of a miserable 2022 campaign and unexpectedly out-performed seven-time world champion Hamilton in his first season with the Silver Arrows.

With Russell’s impressive performances continuing at the start of 2023, ex-F1 team boss Jordan admits he underestimated the 25-year-old Briton’s potential.

“Normally I would’ve said Lando Norris is the most promising young driver, but George Russell has taken me by surprise,” Jordan told London Luxury Afloat.

“I never thought that he would be able to do what he’s doing, I didn’t think there was enough there.

“When he was at Williams, I could see that he was good, but Toto the wiley old character took him on to Mercedes straight away over other drivers.

“He [Toto] has called on the right person because George is a genius.”

'Alonso defying the odds'

At the other end of the age spectrum, Jordan is full of praise for Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso.

The 41-year-old Spaniard has enjoyed a dream start to 2023 by taking a hat-trick of podium finishes in the opening three races for the rejuvenated Silverstone-based outfit.

“I said it ages ago, even before the season started - look out for Fernando Alonso,” said Jordan.

“We know what he’s like - we have seen what he did against Michael Schumacher as well.

“Now at the age of 41, wow! The guy is a legend and at this age he is defying odds because this is amazing.”