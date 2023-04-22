Hamilton dominated the now notorious 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and appeared on course to win both the race and a record eighth world title until a late Safety Car period.

Crashgate: Why is Massa trying to claim back the 2008 F1 title? Video of Crashgate: Why is Massa trying to claim back the 2008 F1 title?

Former F1 race director Michael Masi’s incorrect interpretation of the Safety Car procedure forced a contentious one-lap sprint to the finish that altered the outcome of the world championship.

Hamilton, left helpless on old tyres, was overtaken by Verstappen - whose Red Bull team had gambled to pit under the Safety Car for new rubber - as the Dutchman snatched both the win and his maiden drivers’ title at the death.

Speaking about the controversial showdown in an interview with London Luxury Afloat, ex-F1 team boss Jordan said the way things unfolded was “a little bit unfair”.

“I find it a little bit unfair,” Jordan explained. “I don’t see a difference between a Virtual Safety Car and an actual one.

“If it had been a Virtual Safety car then Lewis would’ve been the champion, but the Safety Car made it possible for Max to come in for tyres.

“I am not taking preferences, but if I would’ve been on Lewis’s side then I would have been saying; hold on, that’s really unfair. Neither of them did anything wrong at all.”

Jordan added: “However, I cannot choose between the two drivers. They are both amazing, nice people.

“I would have them both welcome in my family as my sons at any stage, they are really cool guys but very determined and committed at the same time.”