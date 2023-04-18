Ex-team boss slams F1 cost cap ‘farce’ amid Red Bull domination

Red Bull have blown away the opposition by easily winning the opening three races of the 2023 F1 season, taking one-two finishes in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

That is despite being handed a $7m fine and a 10 percent reduction in wind tunnel time for a 12-month period after being found guilty of a ‘minor’ breach of the $145m spending limit set during Max Verstappen’s maiden title-winning campaign in 2021.

Ex-F1 team boss Jordan reckons Red Bull’s flying start to 2023 shows the punishment for breaching the financial regulations “didn’t have the desired effect”.

“I think the cost cap is a farce,” Jordan told London Luxury Afloat.

“Nowadays, if you give somebody a rule, they will get around it. If you push a set of rules in front of a person, they are there to be circumvented.

“I don’t understand the cost cap because I think it is virtually impossible to police. So, I can’t answer to whether it was unfair on Red Bull other than the fact that it didn’t have the desired effect because now look at what they’ve done.

“I think it is such a big ask to see how anyone is going to compete with Red Bull.”

Ferrari recently criticised the penalty for not being strong enough but Red Bull team principal Christian Horner responded by saying such claims are “premature”.

Either way, Jordan fears it is already too late for anybody to stop Red Bull and Verstappen this season.

“I would like to say it’s too early, but in my heart, I think it’s done,” the Irishman added.

“I just can’t see anyone with the strength, knowledge, speed, and capacity of Red Bull, and especially the drivers. The challenge is daunting.”