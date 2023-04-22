The Red Bull duo have won the first three grands prix of 2023 between them, cementing their team’s dominance after they claimed the drivers’ and constructors’ championship last year.

But there have been obvious problems between the drivers - Verstappen refused team orders last season, citing an earlier incident where he insisted Perez ruined his qualifying.

Can Red Bull win every race this season? Video of Can Red Bull win every race this season?

Even this year amid their dominance, Perez claimed that he was receiving different instructions to Verstappen as they both hunted a point for the fastest lap.

Asked by Marca if his son and Verstappen had issues between them, Antonio Perez said: That is a lie, let us be clear.

“Red Bull is a brand that costs many billions of dollars above Checo and Max.

“It is a professional team that wants to win with its two drivers, they want to have lap one from practice one and they want their two drivers to be 1 and 2.

“There is no favouritism for anyone, everything is speculation.

“Red Bull has the two best tigers in the same cage, if they were not on the same level there would be no thing that is happening.”

Aston Martin have emerged as the closest challengers to Red Bull, ahead of Mercedes and Ferrari.

Fernando Alonso has been on the podium at each race in 2023 so far.

Lewis Hamilton finished as runner-up behind Verstappen in Australia.

“Hopefully more teams and drivers join to fight the championship, that the fight is not only between Checo and Max,” Perez’s father said.

The F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix is on April 30.