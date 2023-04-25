“Makes no sense” - Marko wades in on Sainz-Ferrari rumours

Reports in Spanish media have claimed that Sainz’s future at Ferrari is under serious threat with both his team and teammate, Charles Leclerc, unhappy.

El Nacional reported that Ferrari are “tired of Sainz’s excuses” about his performances, while they also claimed Leclerc is “angry” at the Spaniard because he didn’t help him at the Australian Grand Prix.

But Marko, who knows Sainz well from his time within Red Bull’s driver stable, does not buy the rumours.

“Today, anyone can more or less post something on the internet. Reports can no longer be controlled,” the 79-year-old Austrian told SPORT1.

“Why should Ferrari part with Carlos? That doesn’t make any sense. Carlos is doing a good job. Ferrari has other problems than thinking about Sainz.”

Sainz recently denied speculation linking him with a move to Audi for 2026, describing the reports as “uncorroborated rumours”.

Does Leclerc have an exit clause?

According to SPORT1, it is actually Leclerc who is giving Ferrari a headache amid uncertainty over his future.

Leclerc’s current deal is due to run out at the end of 2024 and the Monegasque has been heavily linked with Mercedes as a potential replacement for the out-of-contract Lewis Hamilton, who is yet to commit to the German manufacturer.

Marko suspects Leclerc’s contract will include some kind of performance clause that would allow for an early separation.

“These performance clauses are common today,” said Marko.

“It roughly states that a driver must have a certain number of points at a certain time of the season, usually in late summer, so that the contract is automatically renewed.

“If this is not the case, both parties have the opportunity to dissolve the contract. For this reason, our Sebastian Vettel was able to switch to Ferrari so easily in 2015.”