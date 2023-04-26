Lewis Hamilton reveals which conspiracy theory he discussed with Elon Musk

The F1 driver apparently asked the billionaire about the first-ever moon landing.

And he revealed discussions about space travel with the innovative Musk.

“Elon has been to my party in Austin the last two years,” Hamilton said on stage in Australia in front of F1 fans.

“It was like a dinner party that I’d have. I’d have people come around.”

George Russell teased: “I love how you just say ‘Elon!’”

Hamilton: “My man, Elon!

“It’s not the easiest thing to speak to someone like that because his mind is expanded, it’s on another level.

“So I get nervous talking to him.

“I talk to him about ‘did we land on the moon? Where are we going next?’

“I am going, yes, at some stage.

“He’s talking about going to Mars. I’m ready to go to space at any stage.

“I told him that I’d fly the ship but I think it’s all automated!”

Perhaps Musk should have accepted Hamilton’s offer because, after these revelations, the billionaire’s SpaceX rocket blew up as it launched!