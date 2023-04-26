Mazepin was dropped by Haas ahead of the 2022 season following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Russia’s actions had a direct impact on their athletes, with drivers from the country forced to run under a neutral flag if they wanted to compete in motorsport events around the world.

Mazepin admitted after being dropped by Haas that he wasn’t willing to race under a different nationality.

As he looks to mount a surprising comeback, Mazepin is pursuing legal options, suing Canada’s foreign minister as he looks to overturn sanctions.

Mazepin revealed that his “legal colleagues” are working hard to lift the sanctions in a variety of locations.

“I really hope I will have the opportunity to return to F1, but today it looks quite difficult,” Mazepin told a Russian media outlet.

“If sanctions are lifted and things are not as they are now, then I am ready. I have a lot of legal colleagues who are working to give me the opportunity to return to the sport, but at the moment there is no great success.

“We’re working on the European Union, Great Britain, Canada. If I’m not mistaken, I am even under sanctions in Montenegro. I’ve never been there and there are no races there.

“You know, there is a contagious effect with sanctions – someone introduces it, others introduce it too. So we are trying to justify with lawyers that this should not happen to athletes.”

Mazepin spent one year in F1, failing to register a points finish for Haas alongside Mick Schumacher.