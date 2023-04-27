Charles Leclerc denies Toto Wolff talks as he shuts down Mercedes move

Reports emerging from Italy in recent days have linked Leclerc with Hamilton’s seat at Mercedes and have even claimed it is an “open secret” that the Monegasque has spoken to Ferrari’s rival.

Hamilton’s current contract with Mercedes expires at the end of the year and the seven-time world champion is yet to sign an extension to remain at the Silver Arrows beyond this season.

Leclerc is tied down to Ferrari until the end of 2024 but has been heavily linked with a potential switch to Mercedes amid continued uncertainty surrounding Hamilton’s future.

But ahead of this weekend’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Leclerc firmly denied he has held initial talks with Mercedes.

"No, not yet. Not for the moment,” Leclerc told reporters in Baku.

"For now, I am fully focused on the project I am in today, which is Ferrari and I fully trust and am confident for the future. Then we will see, but I am fully confident for the project of Ferrari.

"I'm fully committed to Ferrari and I love Ferrari.

"It has always been a dream for me to be in this team and my main priority is to win a world championship with this team. So it's not something in my mind.”

Asked directly if he had taken a call from Mercedes boss Toto Wolff, Leclerc replied: "No. Zero. Zero. Really zero. You all smile because you don't believe me, but I promise.”

During Thursday’s press conferences, Hamilton insisted the speculation surrounding Leclerc had no impact on his future.

“I like where I am. I love my team. I am grateful for the journey that we’ve been on, and what we’re working on moving forwards,” he said.

“So it doesn’t have any impact, no."