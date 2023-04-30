Did you notice Sky Sports teasing the Fernando Alonso-Taylor Swift rumour?

Alonso entered the F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix as the subject of a bizarre rumour - that he was dating the music superstar.

It was seemingly a rumour that originated from the deepest pits of the internet gossip columns although Alonso stoked the fire with a funny TikTok post which included one of Swift’s songs.

The F1 broadcasters in the UK, Sky Sports, were very witty in how they addressed it.

“I knew you were trouble,” he was asked by an interview when he first arrived.

“Yes, probably,” he awkwardly replied.

Alonso was then constantly referred to as ‘22’ when he was on track.

One of his runs on Saturday was described as ‘swift’ by Sky’s commentary.

David Croft said he was as quick as a ‘getaway car’ and hoped that it didn’t cause any ‘bad blood’.

Karun Chandhok joined in by slyly mentioning ‘blank Space’ , ‘style’ and ‘would’ve, could’ve, should’ve’ . He even called Alonso a ‘mastermind’.

We’re just astonished that nobody has referred to Alonso, so often a pantomime villain in the F1 paddock, as an ‘anti-hero’.

And if you haven’t understood any of these references, we suggest you check out Taylor Swift on Spotify…