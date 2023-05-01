Fernando Alonso answers question about Taylor Swift dating rumour

The Aston Martin driver was questioned by Marca but replied: “I usually keep my personal life apart from my professional life. I prefer not to comment on that.”

Alonso had stoked the baffling (and unsubstantiated) rumour with a hilarious TikTok post which involved one of the pop sensation’s songs.

He said about his quirky use of social media: “Maybe most drivers have a more political and professional profile in what they do and I put what I think, in the moment I feel it and in the way I feel it, I think it's more authentic and that people like it.

“I think I've always been funny and ironic on social media with my followers.

“But it's true that now we live in a different world, more involved in social media, there are younger generations who start following F1 there.”

Sky Sports enjoyed the rumour by cheekily referring to ‘22’, ‘Swift’, ‘Getaway Car’ and ‘Bad Blood’ while Alonso was on track on Saturday.