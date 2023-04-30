Angela Cullen's message to Lewis Hamilton for the F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

"The present moment. Find your stillness. That's where you create magic. Let's go," was Cullen's message to Hamilton.

Cullen left her role as part of Hamilton's inner-circle earlier this year in a move that stunned the F1 world.

They had worked closely together for seven years, with Cullen as the Mercedes driver's personal assistant and physiotherapist.

Hamilton and Cullen share matching tattoos which say "loyalty".

He insisted that their bond would not break despite her exit, and Cullen has proven how deep their friendship runs with her motivation message despite not being in Baku.

Toto Wolff, the Mercedes team principal, previously hinted that it was Hamilton's decision to part ways with Cullen.