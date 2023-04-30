Verstappen and George Russell’s clash on the first lap of the sprint race at the F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix caused damage to the Red Bull, and led to a fierce war of words afterwards.

Mercedes team principal Wolff admits that it is “understandable” how Verstappen was angered, but has made a clear distinction to how the F1 champion battles against his own two drivers.

“You know, I think Max races Lewis differently,” Wolff said.

“But between the same generation drivers? They are all fierce. But it’s always been, they know each other.

“They had that situation, probably the first time when they were 10.

“So, it’s racing. I don’t know if it’s 70/30, 60/40 or 50/50, but it’s going to be in that ballpark…

“Friendly exchanges between drivers is a good entertainment factor. So irrelevant. And yes, that’s a race situation.

“You are trying the outside. That’s never going to be an easy position.

“They collided here to be cold in the car, and that is certainly suboptimal for your race.

“It’s absolutely understandable that he’s upset on the other side.

“George defended the position. And that’s also clear that they’re going to do that.

“So it’s not the first time I guess they had the situation between each other.”

Verstappen furiously labelled Russell a “d***head” as they spoke face-to-face after the sprint, which Sergio Perez won.

Russell later claimed he was surprised that Verstappen was so angry, and insisted he wasn’t about to back down just because he came up against the world champion.

Verstappen made a dig, calling his rival ‘Princess George’ as the tension escalated.