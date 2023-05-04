FIRST LOOK: Red Bull livery, created by a fan, for F1 Miami Grand Prix

Miami vibes We can’t wait to see it on track pic.twitter.com/uJpLNk6NXx — Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) May 3, 2023

Designed by you, the fans Unveiling our livery for the #MiamiGP pic.twitter.com/44zHvTj0o0 — Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) May 3, 2023

The championship leaders announced a competition at the start of the season, where fans could send in designs of new liveries and the best would be selected for use at each of the four grands prix in the USA.

Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez's latest chapter in their inter-team battle for the 2023 F1 title will come while driving unusually-coloured cars...

Perez received advise from Anthony Davidson on how to battle Verstappen: “So what do you do? You’ve got to be more Rosberg 2016.

"That’s what you’ve got to do. I was always told from team bosses that I was too nice.

"I think they were right. That’s what made me a much better sportscar driver, I was more of a team player.

“I think now it’s time for Sergio to stop being ‘Mr Nice Guy’. He’s got to take a leaf out of Rosberg 2016 and maybe, as much as it might hurt, to be the guy that he doesn’t want really to be.”