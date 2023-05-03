F1 23 game trailer, new features and release date are finally confirmed

When is F1 23 released?

The F1 23 release date is June 16 - the big date for your calendars.

What are the new F1 23 features?

EA Sports, the makers of the game, will include the brand-new F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix circuit.

It also includes the returning Qatar circuit.

There is a “refined handling model” with 35% race distances.

Aiden Jackson and Konnersport Racing Team are back for the ‘Braking Point’ story series.

The game will be released across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC via EA App, Epic Games Store.

Watch the new F1 23 trailer here

Brandon Snow, Managing Director of Commercial at Formula 1 said: “We are delighted to continue working with EA Sports on creating the latest F1 game for the 2023 season. F1 23 is another way in which we are able to give gamers and fans an additional way to enjoy and engage with the sport and a first-hand experience of being behind the wheel.

"The exciting addition of the Las Vegas circuit on this year’s game will provide fans with their first taste of what’s to come ahead of the inaugural Grand Prix later this year.”

Lee Mather, Senior Creative Director at Codemasters said: “The return of Braking Point allows players to immerse themselves in a racing story, with a host of new and returning characters and surprising twists.

"We’re adding more race authenticity by introducing red flags and the 35% race distance, giving players more strategy and unpredictability. Our refined handling delivers more predictable behaviour and better traction to help players attack the circuit and get on the podium.”