Michael Schumacher’s ‘darker side’ revealed: “We didn’t always see eye-to-eye”

Herbert, a three-time grand prix winner, partnered Schumacher at Benetton during the German’s first two world championship-winning campaigns before he made the switch to Ferrari in 1996.

The 58-year-old Briton has opened up on his experiences of what it was like to be Schumacher’s teammate.

“We didn’t always see eye-to-eye,” Herbert told Ice 36. “He was ruthless. But that is why he achieved what he achieved.

“He had a way that he wanted to go about his racing. He was fortunate that he got the right people around him with Flavio Briatore, Ross Brawn to Rory Byrne, and he took those people to Ferrari.

“I remember Ross saying Michael was the best driver he had ever worked with. Because of that they would do anything for him. And I mean anything.

“Because of that, Michael gets that motivation, they get the motivation back because he gives it back, and together they deliver. Then it becomes a cycle of success.”

Schumacher went on to claim a further five drivers’ world titles with Ferrari to become the most decorated F1 driver of all-time.

The F1 legend’s records stood until Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton set a new benchmark for most wins and pole positions in the sport.

Hamilton and Schumacher are tied for most world championships with seven each.

Schumacher gained a reputation for being a wet-weather master and Herbert reckons his first victory for Ferrari at a soaked Barcelona in 1996 remains his standout performance.

“I still remember what for me was his standout performance in the Ferrari, in the wet in Barcelona in 1996.

“It was his first victory for Ferrari. It was a stunning drive in torrential rain and why he was thereafter called the ‘Regenmeister’, the Rainmaster. It was an unbelievable drive.

“Yes, there was a darker side to him too, but at the end of the day you can’t deny anything he did.”