The personal relationship between the two Spaniards came under the microscope when Alonso asked the FIA to investigate the way which Sainz defended against him in the sprint race in Baku.

Alonso then overtook Sainz en route to finishing fourth in the grand prix 24 hours later.

Is Max Verstappen a HYPOCRITE? | F1 2023 Video of Is Max Verstappen a HYPOCRITE? | F1 2023

“There is no problem between Fernando and me despite what some have tried to show,” Ferrari driver Sainz told Marca.

“Our relationship is still very good and it is neither the first nor the last battle that we are going to have on the track.

“It is normal that some actions are tighter than others, but with the visor down we all want the same thing and fight for what is ours.

“It's the beauty of racing and as long as there is respect between all the drivers there will be no problem.”

Alonso’s quest for a 33rd F1 grand prix victory has become much likelier since his brilliant start to life at Aston Martin.

Ferrari, as well as Mercedes, had been left in Aston Martin’s wake in the earliest races of 2023.

Sainz won his maiden F1 grand prix last year at Silverstone and has threatened the podium this year.

“I don't know if I'm being given the credit, but I feel supported by a large part of the fans,” he said.

“I think I have been respected and respected and that I have always been treated with affection, including the Spanish press, so I have no complaints.

“I am realistic and I always try to put myself in the shoes of others... If I were at home watching Formula 1, I would also be supporting Fernando.

“In the end it is he who has won the two championships. He has made me come to F1, that I fell in love with this sport.

“And if it wasn't for him maybe I'd be at home, connecting to the races to watch Fernando's 33.

“If I was in that position I would be one of them... But it turns out that now there is another Spanish driver, who is also at Ferrari, the best team of all time, and who is giving everything to win his second, the 34th for Spain, and who is happy that Fernando is doing well.

“I will also rely on that tide that F1 has returned to follow and that makes me feel very proud to be Spanish.”

The F1 Miami Grand Prix this weekend offers Ferrari the chance to get their season up and running if they can threaten Red Bull’s dominance.

Sainz said: “In Baku I haven't had my best weekend. Charles' pole has given good vibes to the team and great motivation because from Australia we are going in the right direction.

“I had a great pace in that race and Charles had it here, but we still have to improve the race pace, our weak point.

“I hope to find the rhythm again in Miami, because this is not what I expect from me. I think the second win is close, but I think we need some help, in quotes, from Red Bull.

“I think last year we didn't need it, we could win by car... I think we can beat them in some this year.

“I think I can win some races this year, because there are many types of circuit left.”